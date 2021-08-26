I-20 W. ramp closure in Jackson postponed due to weather

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the bridge demolition scheduled for this weekend in Jackson has been postponed to Monday, September 13 due to weather.

The closure will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 30. The duration of the closure is subject to change, according to MDOT.

Drivers who are traveling west on I-20 will not have access to I-55 south during demotion of the bridge span over the ramps. Those who are traveling west on I-20 to I-55 south will detour at Terry Road (Exit 43A) and follow directional signage. Message boards will be in place to guide traffic to Ellis Avenue.

The demolition is part of the I-20 bridge replacement.