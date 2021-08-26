I-20 W. ramp to I-55 S. in Jackson closed this weekend for bridge demolition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the I-20 W. ramp to I-55 S. will be closed this weekend for bridge demolition.

The closure will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 30. The duration of the closure is subject to change, according to MDOT.

Drivers who are traveling west on I-20 will not have access to I-55 south during demotion of the bridge span over the ramps. Those who are traveling west on I-20 to I-55 south will detour at Terry Road (Exit 43A) and follow directional signage. Message boards will be in place to guide traffic to Ellis Avenue.

The demolition is part of the I-20 bridge replacement.