I-55 N. exit ramp to I-20 W. in Hinds County scheduled to close Friday

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 Northbound exit ramp ( Exit 92C) to Terry Road (I-20 Westbound) will close for construction Friday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Crews will work on the ramp until midnight on Sunday, October 18.
Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
