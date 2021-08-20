I-55 N. ramp to I-20 W. in Jackson to close this weekend for bridge demolition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the I-55 N. ramp to I-20 W. and University Boulevard in Jackson will be closed for bridge demolition.

Leaders said the closure will start at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20 and end at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23. The closure could end earlier that anticipated, according to MDOT.

This is part of the I-20 bridge replacement project.

Drivers traveling north on I-55 will not have access to I-20 W. or University Boulevard during the demolition. Message boards will be in place to guide traffic to McDowell Road (Exit 92A) and Gallatin Street.

MDOT leaders encourage drivers to be on alert for roadside crews.