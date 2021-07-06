Improvement program recommended for Vicksburg’s water system

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An engineering firm recommended a 10-year improvement program for the City of Vicksburg’s water system. The firm, Trilogy Engineering, was hired to study the city’s water system.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the program is expected to cost $18.6 million.

The recommendations include adding parallel pipelines between the clarifiers and filters at the water treatment plant on Haining Road, deepening the clear well suction pipelines and installing a new elevated storage tank.

The study was commissioned after the ice storm in February 2021. During that time, Mayor George Flaggs said he wanted to upgrade the city’s water system to avoid a future crisis.