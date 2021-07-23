Inaugural Mississippi Memorial Blues Show to honor Charles Evers

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Finest will host the inaugural Memorial Blues Show on Saturday, July 24 to honor the late Charles Evers.

“He helped everybody that he could help and I just want to honor him with something that he loved, which was Blues. Just to show my appreciation for what he has done for me, and I just want people to come out and celebrate what he has done for them,” said event organizer and daughter Wanda Evers. “If it wasn’t for him – although Medgar started the fight – dad led the fight for everybody to be where they are today; and they need to honor him also.”

Grammy-award winner Bobby Rush and Willie Clayton are the headlining acts for the event. The show will be held at Liddell’s Ranch in Utica starting at 3:00 p.m. Gates open at noon.

