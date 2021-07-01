Independence Day travel begins at Jackson Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport said the Independence week travel period has begin. They have seen increases in reservations for the holiday period and for the rest of summer.

Officials said the number of travelers is expected to rise beginning Thursday, with peak travel leaving the airport Thursday, July 1, through Saturday, July 3.

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) provides real time information on flights at www.iflyjackson.com.