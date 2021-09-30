Infant killed in multi-car crash on Highway 18 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a multi-car crash that killed an infant. The accident happened on Highway 18 near Pentecostal Drive in Hinds County just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 30.

According to Trooper First Class Ron Bosarge, a gray 2013 Nissan Maxima, driven by 33-year-old Jerica Sampson, of Clinton, was traveling westbound on the highway. The Nissan collided with a silver 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 18-year-old David Cooper, of Jackson.

Bosarge said another accident happened when a white 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 19-year-old Jakayla Parker, of Jackson, swerved to avoid the first crash. He said Parker lost control, crossed the median and hit a gray 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 39-year-old Latoya Flowers, of Utica.

According to Bosarge, three people were transported by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with injuries. A fourth driver was not transported.

An infant passenger of the Nissan Maxima died at the scene. Bosarge said the infant was in a child restraint seat at the time of the crash.