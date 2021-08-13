Ingalls Shipbuilding to host hiring event in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ingalls Shipbuilding, a shipyard located in the coastal city of Pascagoula, is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, August 18 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates with the following skillsets:

Electrical

Pipefitter

Pipe welder

Ship fitter

Welder

Due to COVID-19, the event will be following local guidelines to ensure safety. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times. To register for the job fair, click here.