Ingalls Shipbuilding to host hiring event in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ingalls Shipbuilding, a shipyard located in the coastal city of Pascagoula, is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, August 18 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates with the following skillsets:

  • Electrical
  • Pipefitter
  • Pipe welder
  • Ship fitter
  • Welder

Due to COVID-19, the event will be following local guidelines to ensure safety. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times. To register for the job fair, click here.

