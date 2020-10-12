Inmate convicted of manslaughter dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), a Central Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate has died while in prison.

Krysta Lesherri Chewe, 47, died Sunday at Merit Health Central in Jackson, where she had been hospitalized previously this year.

MDOC officials said the cause and the manner of her death will be determined by an autopsy.

Chewe was sentenced Dec. 10, 2019, in Pontotoc County to 20 years for manslaughter and five years’ probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LATEST STORIES: