MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility died Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a housing unit where they found Brandon Mitchell unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff administered CPR but were unable to revive him.

Mitchell, 25, was serving a ten-year sentence for delivery of a controlled substance and attempted robbery in Harrison County. He was sentenced in December 2013.

An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.