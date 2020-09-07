Inmate serving life sentence dies in Rankin County prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate serving a life sentence, plus 40 years, for kidnapping and rape has died in prison.

Charles E. Wilson, 64, was pronounced dead at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County on Sunday night. MDOC officials said an autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Wilson was convicted of kidnapping a woman and three children from Louisiana in 1982 and was sentenced to life on March 10, 1983, in Amite County. He later pleaded guilty to raping the female and received the 40 years to run concurrently to the life sentence.

