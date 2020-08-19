Inmate who died at Jackson hospital identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate who died at a Jackson hospital Saturday morning has been identified.
According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), Woodrow Winchester, 64, was pronounced dead at Merit Health Central.
Winchester pleaded guilty January 17, 2007, in Itawamba County to four counts of sexual battery. He received 20 years on each count to run concurrently for a total of 20 years to serve in prison.
MDOC officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.
LATEST STORIES:
- Northwest Rankin High School football coach passes away
- Parenting 101: Supportive Parenting Best for Kid
- Make-A-Wish Mississippi grants truck to 18-year-old
- New Goodwill store opens in Byram
- ‘Save Our Stages’ legislation moving forward in Mississippi and across United States