Inmate who died at Jackson hospital identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate who died at a Jackson hospital Saturday morning has been identified.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), Woodrow Winchester, 64, was pronounced dead at Merit Health Central. 

Winchester pleaded guilty January 17, 2007, in Itawamba County to four counts of sexual battery. He received 20 years on each count to run concurrently for a total of 20 years to serve in prison. 

MDOC officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

