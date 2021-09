SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), intermittent lane closures will happen on U.S. Highway 49 between 11th Avenue and Goodwater Road in Simpson County.

Lanes will be closed on Thursday, September 9 between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

MDOT leaders said Cooperative Energy will implement intermittent closures to remove and replace existing utility lines on U.S. 49.