MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation conducted by the United States Department of Labor (DOL) led to the recovery of $285,000 in back wages for employees at two poultry processing plants in Morton.

DOL investigators determined that employers at A&B Foods and PH Food denied 313 workers minimum wage and overtime pay. The investigation determined the employers failed to comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act when they:

Made illegal deductions that reduced employees’ average hourly pay below the federal minimum wage.

Failed to pay the correct overtime rate to some workers for hours over 40 in a week. The employer calculated the overtime rate based on an incorrect average hourly rate because of illegal deductions.

Paid some workers a straight-time rate for overtime hours worked.

Didn’t include bonuses into the rate of pay when calculating overtime rates.

Instructed some workers to refrain from clocking in, leading to unpaid hours.

Failed to maintain records of workers’ hours worked.

As a result, the DOL Wage and Hour Division recovered a total of $285,848 for the 313 workers.

Investigators met with some of the workers to give them owed wages on May 9, 2022. The division is still trying to find more than 40 workers who are owed back wages. Workers can click here if they believe they may be owed back wages collected by the division.