Jackson Academy to launch distance learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Academy faculty and staff have prepared this week for the launch of an effective distance learning environment for all students grades K3-12 that will begin Monday, March 23.

Technology use in the classroom has been a priority of Jackson Academy and is now assisting the school in adapting to the challenge presented by coronavirus. JA has four academic divisions (preschool, lower school, middle school and upper school), and each division has established a customized approach for the age group it serves.

In 2008, JA began working toward becoming an Apple one-to-one environment by providing Apple technology and training to teachers. Since that time, JA has reached 100 percent Apple Teacher certification, meaning that teachers have received specific training and met Apple’s standards for teaching using technology.

Currently all students from K5 through twelfth are provided a school-issued Apple device. This will become the primary method of delivering content and the expression of learning.

The school has taken the past week to prepare for an online environment that will continue the educational journey of each student. JA also offers remote technical support for all staff and students.