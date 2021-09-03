Jackson Airport experiences record crowds during Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) said the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) experienced record crowds on Friday, September 3, during the peak of Labor Day weekend.

To accommodate the high demand, the Long-term/Remote lot at JAN has been reopened for the peak holiday period. The main Surface lot has generally been completely full; the main Terminal Parking

Garage is currently nearing capacity.

The Long-term/Remote lot is located on the right, before reaching the main terminal.

The airport is also seeing several customers who have been unable to depart from New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport due to water, power, and other issues after Hurricane Ida.

JMAA provides real time information on flights at www.iflyjackson.com.