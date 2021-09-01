Jackson Airport prepares for increased travel ahead of Labor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Labor Day approaches, leaders with the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) said they are expecting increased travel starting Wednesday, September 1 through Friday, September 3.



As a result, JAN has increased air service to the largest global hubs, with worldwide connections to six continents. Southwest Airlines serves serving Atlanta (ATL), Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Houston-Hobby (HOU), and Orlando (MCO), totaling seven flights per day on B737 aircraft.

Delta Air Lines has upgraded their aircraft type to all-mainline B717 jets destined for the Atlanta hub, flying between six and eight flights a day.

American (AA) has seasonal Miami (MIA) nonstops, with several this holiday weekend carrying Jackson State University Tiger fans to the Orange Blossom Classic to play the FAMU Rattlers. AA restarted their Washington-National (DCA) flight, along with increasing Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and Charlotte (CLT) service, all for a total of 10 to 12 flights per day.

United (UA) will add a fifth daily flight to their Houston Intercontinental (IAH) hub this fall. Frontier Airlines continues its seasonal Orlando (MCO) service this holiday weekend, as well.

Due to surplus of travelers, early two hour check-ins are advised.