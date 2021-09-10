Jackson-area first responders take part in 9/11 Memorial Run

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. On Friday, law enforcement officers from across the Jackson-metro area honored the lives that were lost.

About 20 law enforcement officers from Jackson SWAT, Jackson Fire, Reservoir Police, and Flowood Police ran through downtown Jackson as part of the 9/11 Memorial Run. They say the memory of the fallen lives on.

“It’s a great sacrifice that law enforcement has actually contributed to, knowing that they died trying to save lives and was doing a good dead in the act of duty,” said Daryl Owens, who ran on Friday.

The run ended at the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol and was followed by a prayer.