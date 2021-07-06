Jackson Black Rodeo to return to Mississippi Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Real Cowboy Association’s (RCA) 18th annual Jackson Black Rodeo will return to the Mississippi Coliseum July 9-10, 2021. Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RCA Organizer Jarriett Edwards said the event promises agricultural education with fun for people of all ages.

“My father (the late Frank “Penny” Edwards) told me to keep this rodeo in Jackson because of the culture and the people who came out to support the rodeo every year,” he said. “When those kids come out and see those horses, they may be inspired to become a cowboy, a cowgirl or an agricultural doctor and when that happens, it’s a world of enjoyment.”

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the shows will start at 7:30 p.m. on both days.