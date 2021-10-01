Jackson chef competes against Food Network’s Bobby Flay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson chef was featured on national television this week with an appearance on the Food Network.

Chef Enrika Williams was born and raised in Mississippi. She said food has always had a passion for food.

“I come from a lot of people who enjoy eating it growing it, sharing it cooking it, so I have always just been exposed to food. I saw the effects of how it made people feel; what it did for people in building community,” said Williams.

This week, Williams was featured on “Beat Bobby Flay.” The Food Network Show features two chefs going head-to-head to compete against the famous chef Bobby Flay.

Williams said a casting agent from the show reached out to her. She thought it was a scam, but after a little research and a phone interview, she realized it was legitimate. She said being on the show was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It was a great experience. I have nothing bad to say other than I could not beat Bobby Flay,” she stated.

According to Williams, she had to hold in the fact that she got this opportunity for nearly two years. She said finally seeing herself in action on national television was unlike anything she has ever experienced before.

“I felt proud. I saw myself. I didn’t see like an imagining of what people would edit together to make it look like me. I saw myself, so I was proud. I was a little cry baby about it, but I was definitely proud.”

Williams is the owner of Fauna Foodworks, which used to be a food stall inside of Cultivation Food Hall. She said the business has grown into something much bigger.

“We have. We have evolved into an actual concept, so what I do I do catering. I do private events. I do personal chef. I do consulting. I do all sorts of culinary things, culinary endeavors.”

Her next event is a benefit dinner next Saturday night with proceeds going to Foot Print Farm, the largest urban farm in Mississippi.