Jackson childcare job fair to be held in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Understaffed childcare centers across the state are seeking new hires. The Early Childhood Job Fair will be held on Saturday, November 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Convention Center Downtown.

The Agape Christian Academy World, the Mississippi Early Learning Alliance and the Teachers C.A.R.E. 4 are looking to fill the childcare workforce shortage and connect education students and retired teachers to job opportunities.

The job fair will include more than 25 childcare centers, onsite hiring and interviews, background check fingerprinting and childcare training.

“By hosting this event, our goal is to hire professionals who are passionate about children while contributing to the workforce here in Mississippi.” said Cantrell Keyes, director of Agape Christian Academy World.

Preregistration is not required to attend the event but attendees should bring copies of their resume and be prepared for onsite interviews.

The event will be located in the Gallery area of the second floor in the Telcon building. For questions, contact Cantrell Keyes at (601)-613-4387 or Angela Bass at (662)-541-1144.