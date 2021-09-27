Jackson City Council approves 30-day emergency contract with Waste Management

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Jackson City Council approved a local emergency declaration for garbage collection in the city. This comes as the city’s contract with Waste Management is set to expire Thursday, September 30.

However, the council approved a 30-day emergency contract with Waste Management on Monday.

The contract was not presented by Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s administration. He said the council is not allowed to vote on any contracts that were not presented by his administration.

The contract would have to be approved by a judge.

The City Council voted in favor of taking legal action. They hope to get the contract approved by a judge before Friday, October 1, 2021.