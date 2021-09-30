Jackson City Council, mayor reach agreement on garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba have come to a resolution about garbage collection during a court hearing on Thursday.

The resolution was not read aloud in court, but the mayor said Waste Management has agreed to fix some of his long-standing issues with the company, including benefits for workers and better service for the city.

City Council President Virgi Lindsay said she’s happy that both the mayor and the City Council could come to a potential agreement.

The City Council was in favor of a 30-day extended contract with Waste Management. The original contract was set to expire on October 1.

On Thursday, the City Council held a special meeting to discuss the details of the resolution. They are currently in executive session.