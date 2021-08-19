Jackson City Council moves to continue Waste Management contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a battle over garbage collection came to a head during a Jackson City Council meeting. In the end, the council decided to continue a contract with Waste Management.

Last week, the City Council also voted down a proposal from Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba to enter into a contract with FCC Environmental Services. The proposal was reviewed again on Thursday and voted down again.

“It’s a missed opportunity in terms of the aesthetic appeal of our community. It’s a missed opportunity to treat workers as they should be treated, and it’s a missed opportunity to have unity and really understand how we are pushing our city forward,” said Lumumba.

While the mayor said the marked was missed, he said the contract with FCC Environmental Services would have assigned litter crews to every ward in the city to help address illegal dumping. He said homes would have been provided with a new 96 gallon cart for trash.

“Why do I need a 98 gallon of garbage pickup disposal at my door?” stated Patricia Walden, who lives in Jackson.

The mayor says he will go to the drawing board when it comes to picking up trash in the city.