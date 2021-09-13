Jackson City Council passes Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Jackson City Council unanimously approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The budget includes funds for upgrades at the city’s facilities and pay raises for some workers.

Council members said it took a lot of discussions to get to this point, but they have all come to an agreement.

“Let’s face it, we don’t have a lot of money, and so we have to really think long and hard about how we are using what resources we have,” explained City Council President Virgi Lindsay.

The budget includes pay raises for some members of the Jackson Police and Fire departments. The salary base for police corporals will increase to $45,000, while sergeants will increase to $48,000.

This increase will also happen for fire lieutenants and captains. Captain Shaw Bradley said lieutenants make about $37,000 currently, and captains make around $44,000.

“It’s been many years since we’ve had a significant increase in our salaries, and we are appreciative for this. Councilman Banks, Foote, and chairperson spoke about updating our firehouses as well. Some of those firehouses are going on 58 years old,” said Bradley.

Firehouses, libraries, and many city-owned buildings will see upgrades now that an additional $1,000,000 will be set aside just for them.

“It’s $1,000,000 that Councilman Foote felt led to set aside to begin to fix some of the facilities that the city of Jackson owns, because it’s important since we are the capital city that we lead the way by example and make sure that our facilities are in good shape,” said Councilman Aaron Banks.

Money for street resurfacing projects and upkeep has also been set aside.