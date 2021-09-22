Jackson City Council still at odds on garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tensions were high at Wednesday’s special Jackson City Council meeting after a 4-2 vote to rescind the mayor’s local emergency on the garbage crisis.

At this point, the city does not have a company to collect garbage on October 1, which is when the Waste Management contract ends.

Some Jackson neighbors said they have not had an issue with service from Waste Management, while other said they have been a headache for years.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he presented four options to the council. Now, the council will have to decide who will pick up trash.

Council President Virgi Lindsay held a news conference Wednesday afternoon, saying Waste Management has offered to continue services through at least the end of October.

“The council is waiting on the mayor to determine if he will accept and present it to the council, The mayor has challenged to develop a plan for trash pick up. The mayor has before an option that is in the best interest of the citizens of Jackson,” said Lindsay.