Jackson City Council to decide on EPA agreement on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss several issues.

During the meeting, leaders were supposed to vote on whether or not Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba should execute an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about the Safe Drinking Water Act. The deadline to execute the agreement is on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The City Council decided to hold off on the decision until Wednesday. They plan to meet again to decide on the agreement.