Jackson City Council votes to support the Crown Act

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council unanimously voted to support House Bill 1189, also known as the Crown Act. The bill would prohibit race-based hair discrimination in the workplace and schools.

This was Councilwoman Angelique Lee’s first resolution as a city council member. The resolution supports the plan of State Rep. Orlando Padon to introduce the bill to the Mississippi House in 2022.

“I’m extremely grateful for the leadership of Councilwoman Lee for championing this effort in Jackson, Mississippi. She has my support. We have been in communication, and I look forward to working with her to make sure people know what the Crown Act is and that outlawing race based hair discrimination is critically important everywhere across our country,” said Adjoa B. Asamoah, social impact strategist for the Crown Act.

The Crown Act is currently law in 13 states.