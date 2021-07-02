Jackson City Councilman wants shoes removed from powerlines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants shoes to be removed from overhead powerlines. He said they can be used as a sign of drugs and gangs.

A new order would call for the city to remove the shoes as they are reported.

“Call 311 to report these tennis shoes and the location. 311 will then contact the Public Works Department. We have a maximum time of seven days. We’re not going to have open symbols of gangs and drugs in this city,” said Stokes.

The councilman said along with citizens calling 311, all of the city council members will work together to discuss problem areas in their wards. He hopes the removal of shoes from powerlines will help slow crime and gang violence in the city.

The order is on the agenda for the Tuesday’s City Council meeting.