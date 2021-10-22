Jackson Councilman Banks addresses lawsuit filed against him over trash pickup

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Aaron Banks addressed the lawsuit filed against him regarding a contract dealing with the city’s garbage.

Pastor Dwayne Pickett of New Jerusalem Church recently sued Banks and City Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay. He accused them of bribery.

Pickett said they supported the National Waste United bid to service the city’s garbage collection contract by way of the mayor’s emergency declaration. Banks said this is not what happened.

“What happened is Pickett tried to bribe me in voting for the FCC contract the second time; the second time it was bought before the council. I don’t know why he has his facts wrong in his complaint, but let me be clear; the offer to bribe me was for the FCC contract. It had nothing to do with the emergency declaration,” Banks stated.

The councilman said Pickett tried to bribe him on August 17, 2021, and Pickett told Banks he would get $500,000 for the next five years and promised Banks would get 10 percent.