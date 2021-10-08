Jackson family competes for $20,000 on Family Feud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson family got the chance to compete for $20,000 on Family Feud.

The Parker family said the show is one of their favorites. They said the opportunity to compete was surreal.

“Watching it on TV is one thing, but it’s a whole different feeling when you see the names on the screen and the lights of the cameras. And then when Steve walks out, it’s just a phenomenal feeling because you see him on TV all the time, but I just actually be able to reach out. We couldn’t do that of course because of the protocols and everything, but it’s just a phenomenal feeling and for us to be selected this really meant a lot,” said Micah Sandford, who is part of the Parker family.

The Parkers will appear on Family Feud on October 20 and 21.