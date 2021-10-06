Jackson fire chief provides career insight as firefighter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens said being a firefighter is a fulfilling career that provides a lot of opportunity, including an early start.

“You can come on at the age of 18 and retire before you’re 18-years old and go to another job and be successful at another job,” said Owens. ” That’s why we say it’s a career because in a few years, you’re gone.”

This career requires extensive training both in the field and in the classroom.

“If you want to become a firefighter, take your written exam pass it. Take the MSTAT test, pass it, and we’ll put you in our class and while you’re there, you’ll also be paid.”

Everyone knows turnout gear is a major part of a firefighters’ uniform, but it’s much heavier than you might expect. This also may not be the best career for someone afraid of heights.

“What’s the hardest part about being on the ladder? To me, nothing; being on when the wind is blowing,” said Owens.

We never realize just how hard it can be to see, let alone save someone’s life when fire and smoke are all around us. However, there’s a chance just to see how difficult it is without gear at this year’s State Fair.

To learn more about applying : Recruitment & Training – Jackson, MS (jacksonms.gov)