Jackson Fire Department honors fallen firefighters with memorial service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Jackson Fire Department held a memorial service to honor fallen firefighters. The annual ceremony was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, current and former fire chiefs attended the event, along with the family members of the fallen firefighters.

Terry Wages, executive director for the Mississippi State Fire Academy, said, “Every single day across our county, men and women leave their homes to go out and protect and save lives of people they’ve never met. We recognize and express our gratitude to these families for the sacrifices you’ve made over the years, for allowing your loved ones to serve in this great profession.”

Organizers said they are always honored to be able to host this ceremony for the families of those firefighters.