Jackson firefighters battle water problems during apartment fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire destroyed a Jackson apartment building, and there are questions about whether the infrastructure in the area impacted the response.

The concerns revolve around fire hydrants not having a strong enough water flow or pressure to fight off the flames and keep the fire from spreading until it got out of control. The fire happened around 10:00 a.m. at West Ridge Apartments. Flames caused the roof to collapse.

There’s one main waterline that runs down O Ferrell Avenue, and two fire hydrants are located around the apartment complex. Firefighters hooked up multiple lines, including the ladder hose, which alone powers up to 500 gallons a minute.

“It appeared to be a problem with the fire hydrants, as far as the pressure, but actually what was going on is the fire hydrants from two different spots on the same main line, and then they issued a ladder truck. So the ladder truck takes up a lot of water, and there wasn’t enough water to run both of them. And that’s common,” said Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon.

Armon said the pipeline was operating with its usual flow. The landlord heard renters concerns and checked up with authorities.

“I hope they have the pressure that they needed, but we know there’s the whole city is dealing with water issues, and it’s quite possible they had to fight that issue also,” said Terry Scott, the property owner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Red Cross is assisting those who need a place to stay.