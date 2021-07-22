Jackson has until August to submit plan to fix water issues, says EPA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson have eight days to submit a plan to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for how the city’s water systems will be repaired.

According to the Clarion Ledger, the city and the EPA entered into a binding agreement July 1. The agreement required city leaders to come up with a plan on how they will bring the city’s water treatment facilities and water delivery systems into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The newspaper reported Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba met Thursday with Carol Kemker, director of the EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division in the south, to update Kemker on the city’s progress toward finalizing those plans.

The city’s drinking water was found to have high levels of lead in June 2015. The city was supposed to begin replacing 7% of all of its lead water pipes annually. According to the EPA, Jackson hasn’t done that, and a plan to do so hasn’t been approved by the agency.

The EPA said the city has until August 1, 2021, to submit a plan to the EPA on how they will fix the pipes.