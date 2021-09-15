Jackson issues water contact advisory for part of Eubanks Creek

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson issued a water contact advisory for a section of Eubanks Creek after a sanitary sewage overflow.

The advisory applies to the section of the creek from I-55 to the Pearl River near LeFleur’s Bluff State Park. Leaders said the advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution, and crews have taken steps to fix the issue.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) notified Jackson leaders about a possible sewage overflow, and a contractor currently working in the affected area has assisted with temporary repairs to contain it. According to officials, crews will perform a permanent repair within the next few weeks.

The advisory will remain in effect until repairs are complete. Neighbors are asked to stay away from the stretch of waterway to avoid possible contamination.

The creek, along with much of the Pearl River running through Jackson, is already under a contact advisory notice from the MDEQ. The department advises residents not to swim, wade or fish in the waters.