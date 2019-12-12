Jackson Law Firm Without Water for Months due to Water Main Break

For months now Chinn & Associates has been without water because of a water main break on Old Canton road.

“There’s no telling what kind of compromise is taking place to this very foundation of this 11,000 square-foot building” said owner Mark Chinn.

The firm has had to work under the conditions of not being able to flush toilets, wash their hands, wash dishes or get drinking water.



The city was scheduled to fix the pipe on November 22nd. Nearly a month has passed and Mark is worried that sooner or later he will lose clients due to this problem.

