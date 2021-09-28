Jackson leaders brace for legal fight in garbage collection dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Legal action could be taken on both sides regarding garbage collection in the City of Jackson.

The Waste Management contract is expected to end on October 1, 2021. However, the City Council voted to take the legal steps necessary to get a 30-day contract approved.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he was not part of the negotiations. City Council President Virgi Lindsay said the back and forth between members has always been about the people, not politics.

“I think the message to the citizens is this really is not about political position. It it about trying to make sure that they have a basic service which is garbage collection come October,” she said.

According to Lindsay, the best outcome would be for a contract to be drawn up for at least enough time for everyone to come together on a solution. However, the mayor would have to sign off on that contract if a judge does not.