Jackson leaders celebrate completion of West County Line Road project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the completion of the West County Line Road project.

According to leaders with the City of Jackson, the more than 20-year project connects the heavily-traveled West County Line Road to East County Line Road for the first time. The project also includes changes to the roadways and infrastructure near Tougaloo College.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will be joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and other officials.

The ceremony will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, October 11.

