Jackson leaders confirm first CFO, new city attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders have confirmed the city’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as well as a new city attorney.

According to city leaders Fidelis Malembeke will be the city’s first CFO. During a meeting on Tuesday, Malembeke said he plans to find money to make pay raises a reality for employees.

Fidelis Malembeke (Courtesy: City of Jackson)

Catoria P. Martin (Courtesy: City of Jackson)

Jackson native Catoria P. Martin was confirmed as the new city attorney. She had been serving as Jackson’s interim city attorney for about three weeks. Members of the Jackson City Council said she will be a good fit because she has experience in contract law.