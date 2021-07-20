Jackson leaders consider moving JPD’s Precinct 4 to old Batte Furniture location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City leaders are considering a decision to move the Jackson Police Department’s Precinct 4 from Colonial Mart. Councilman Ashby Foote said many neighbors have expressed concern about the change.

“Particularly in the last nine to 12 months as the crime epidemic has taken place, and we’ve had increasing gunshots heard in that vicinity,” he said.

Police Chief James Davis said conditions are not suitable for officers at the current precinct and moving the location does not mean losing officers.

“You won’t be losing any police services. We just have to find a location that is suitable for the men and women in Precinct 4,” Davis said.

City leaders discussed making the old Batte Furniture building the new precinct, and Councilman Kenneth Stokes said this would be an ideal location.

“If we lose Highland Village, that devastation, that cancer is going to eat up all of I-55. Kroger will be gone, everything else. They’ve got to come to that I-55 corridor,” Stokes stated.

Foote said if the precinct moves, he hopes there will still be a police presence. Councilman Aaron Banks said he’s also in favor of satellite precincts.

“Right now, we have four precincts. We can look at deploying satellite precincts. We used to have one right behind Metrocenter, and I think we need to look at more creative ways to have more visibility through satellite precincts within neighborhoods and communities,” said Foote.

The decision on where to move the precinct has not been finalized, but it should be complete before the current precinct’s lease expires in August 2021.