Jackson leaders discuss changes to water billing system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water bills have been a problem for Jackson neighbors for a long time, but that could soon change.

Leaders at the city’s Public Works Department said homeowners have reported issues with the current system.

“We have people who don’t receive a bill because it’s been stranded for a certain amount of time, high estimations on bills, customers who had a leak last year, and it’s repeating billing from the leak last year,” explained Carla Dazet, deputy director of Public Works Administration.

The city is currently transitioning to a new system that could close that chapter. The new software will give customers a more in-depth look at your bill at your fingertips.

“It will walk you through and let you know what the restrictions are, and it’s made to be easy and transparent, so that customers have a window into what’s going on with their bill,” said Dazet.

Water meter installations are still happening across Jackson, and officials are asking for patience during the transition. Homeowners said they hope the change will cut down on a lot of frustration.

“I sincerely hope that it’ll be a lot better,” said one person.