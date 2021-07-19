Jackson leaders discuss proposed changes to JTRAN routes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the City of Jackson announced a plan for 10 simplified JTRAN routes. They hope this will mean shorter, easier trips for riders.

Jackson Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman said the new routes will make important tasks easier to complete.

“We will have more convenient access to grocery shopping and medical appointments, at least one grocery store on every route. No transfers to get groceries anymore,” she explained.

In addition to the new routes, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said they have some new provisions coming in.

“We had buses for the longest period of time that were at end of life, end of their life cycle, and we are ready to present nearly an entire new fleet as we have more buses on the way,” the mayor said.

On Tuesday, July 20, there will be a JTRAN open house for people to discuss questions, comments and concerns about past operations and the proposed changes.

“Come out, give us your opinion, give us your honest opinion. How will it impact your life? We’re to serve you, so if you can come out or go online, we want your opinions, and they do matter to us,” said Christine F. Welch, Jackson’s Transportation Deputy Director.