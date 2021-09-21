Jackson leaders grapple with what’s next for city’s garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders have not decided what’s next for the city’s garbage collection at this time.

Members of the Jackson City Council went into a closed session for an hour during Tuesday’s meeting, but they did not come to a conclusion.

After the meeting, many of the council members did not want to comment on camera about the contract negotiations. Last week, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency, saying negotiations for an upcoming garbage collection contract with Waste Management broke down.

He disputed claims about him showing favoritism to any company. Lumumba also said although the group that will provide services on October 1 includes Socrates Garrett, who was part of the Siemens lawsuit, he holds nothing against him.

“I don’t hold any grudges nor am I legally able to do that. He’s one of the people in that, but he’s working alongside other people that give me the confidence that they can do it. If that were to be proven otherwise, I will right back in front of you letting you know that I am unsatisfied with the work and that’s how I maintain,” said Lumumba.

The mayor said the issues with Waste Management are not a Jackson-only problem. He said he spoke to other mayors in the metro who are also unsatisfied.

The Waste Management contract will end on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Councilman Aaron Banks released the following statement: