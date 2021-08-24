Jackson leaders want to find solutions to crime in the city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson leaders spoke out about gun violence in the city.

During a news conference, Councilman Kenneth Stokes read off the number of homicides recorded in each ward. He said an interlocal agreement with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is still needed.

Stokes also said the focus needs to be on putting money and resources in place to stop crime. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said his administration is working to fix the issues.

“We’re doing that, not only in technology and not only vehicles for them to use, but we also looking in this budget to give them a better rate of pay that significantly represents the sacrifice that they make,” the mayor said.

“We don’t need on the job training. We don’t need rookies. We need a sheriff that’s ready to hit the street to stop this violence. We don’t need two to three years before we see results. Stop playing with the money, Mr. Mayor and stop this killing,” said Stokes.

The mayor said he spoke with councilmembers about crime in their wards and possible strategies, but he said he doesn’t have those conversations with Stokes anymore after years of discussions with no solutions.

The city has reported nearly 100 homicides in 2021.