Jackson leaders work to address illegal dumping in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Illegal dumping is an issue that Jackson City Council members and homeowners have discussed for a while. On Tuesday, the council discussed solutions to make the city cleaner.

Councilwoman Angelique Lee recently visited Hilda Drive and said the illegal dumping that’s happening on that street is unacceptable.

“I wanted to talk to the administration about what we could do to close that street off to thru traffic,” said Lee.

Councilman Ashby Foote thinks raising the fees may be the solution.

“I wonder if our fee structure, if we can adjust it in such a way that would improve behavior on the part of citizens,” he stated.

Others feel that making sure you use a licensed contractor is also important. Solid waste officials said a lot of the items that are thrown out on the street can actually be left outside of your home and picked up during regular garbage collection.

“Household debris like furniture, mattresses. We see mattresses all over the city, so those things can be put out with your regular garbage, and they can call us at 601-960-1193, and we can explain to them how to place those things at the curb for collection.”