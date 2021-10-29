Jackson man accused of stealing power tools from Brandon Home Depot

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police announced a man was arrested in connection to several shoplifting incidents that have happened in the Jackson-metro area.

On Thursday, October 28, Brandon police, Rankin County deputies and Madison police conducted an investigation into Jeremy C. Bennett, 32, of Jackson. They said he was spotted at the Home Depot in Brandon.

Once investigators reviewed the store’s surveillance, they saw Bennett loading a trash can with high end power tools into his pickup truck. When officers tried to stop him, they said he fled.

Police said the chase ended after Bennett wrecked on I-20 near the stack. He ran away from the vehicle, but officers said he was captured by a Rankin County K9.

According to investigators, Bennett is the suspect in numerous department store shopliftings in the area. He’s also on house arrest through the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) after being convicted of multiple auto burglaries. Police said Bennett was recently arrested for a similar shoplifting incident at the Home Depot in Clinton in August 2021.

Jeremy C. Bennett (Courtesy: Brandon Police)

Picture of power tools allegedly stolen by Jeremy C. Bennett (Courtesy: Brandon Police)

He faces charges of felony shoplifting and felony fleeing. He is being held at the Rankin County Jail on a $500,000 bond.