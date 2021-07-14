Jackson man arrested after auto burglary, chase in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man in connection to an auto burglary. The incident happened on Tuesday, July 13, after 11:30 p.m. on Devereaux Drive.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle matched a description given by Madison County deputies earlier in the day when both agencies were involved in a chase through the City of Madison. Deputies said the vehicle exited a neighborhood off of Catlett Road a few minutes prior. They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect did not stop.

Madison police said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted by Flowood police Wednesday morning. They later issued an arrest warrant for Joshua C. Smith, of Jackson, for two counts of auto burglary and felony fleeing.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Office and Madison police later arrested Smith at a home on Dewitt Avenue in Jackson. They said they recovered a firearm that was reported stolen in the City of Jackson and items that were stolen during the auto burglary in City of Madison.

Police said they also found additional firearms at the home during Smith’s arrest. The guns were turned over to the ATF and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison police said additional arrests are possible in this case.