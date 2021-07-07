Jackson man arrested for June homicide on Winchester Street

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested the man wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Winchester Street in June 2021.

Officer Sam Brown said 28-year-old Jaylan Lawson turned himself in on Wednesday, July 7.

Lawson appeared in court on Thursday. He received no bond for the charges of murder and aggravated assault.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspect accused in a homicide that happened last month.

Investigators are searching for 28-year-old Jaylan Lawson. He is wanted in connection to the death of Antwan Howell.

Police said Howell was shot and killed on Winchester Street in June 2021.

If you know where Lawson is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or at http://P3tips.com.